WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on constructing new frontage road bridges as part of the Mall-to-Mall project.

Crews plan to install drainage near the westbound to eastbound u-turn – near Industrial Drive and Imperial Drive. To safely perform this operation, crews will fully close the westbound to eastbound u-turn just past Industrial Drive to before the off-ramp to Imperial Drive.

Closures will occur nightly – starting Tuesday night at 7:00 p.m., and then again on Wednesday night at 7:00 p.m. The u-turn will open the following mornings at 7:00 a.m., weather and field conditions permitting.