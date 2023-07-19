WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District is continuing its work on the Mall to Mall project, building continuous frontage road bridges and reconstructing the project corridor.

Starting this Thursday night, crews will conduct a frontage road traffic switch which will change the current configuration of the project. Crews will close the eastbound Highway 6 on-ramp from Highway 84 and the Imperial Drive off-ramp.

Eastbound traffic seeking access to Imperial Drive will need to use the Highway 84/Spur 298 off-ramp east of the Highway 6 intersection and the newly-constructed frontage road bridge.

TxDOT says this new configuration will be in place through late fall as crews work to reconstruct the remaining mainlane bridges.