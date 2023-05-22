WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – The Texas Department of Transportation’s Waco District continues their work on the Mall-to-Mall project.

The department will be building continuous frontage road bridges, and will reconstruct the project corridor. Crews have closed the eastbound Highway 6 frontage road and the Imperial Drive intersection. Frontage road traffic will not be able to turn onto Imperial Drive during this closure, and Imperial Drive traffic will not be able to access the Highway 6 frontage road during this closure.

TxDOT says the closure will allow crews to reconstruct the roadway and install drainage. The closure is expected to be completed in approximately two weeks, weather permitting.

Travelers will need to seek alternate routes, including Highway 84, Texas Central Parkway, Hewitt Drive and Bagby Avenue.