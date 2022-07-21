Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 26-year-old Waco man has been arrested on charges of beating a pregnant woman who was a passenger in his car.

Rigoberto Bautista was booked into the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday in connection with an incident which occurred on June 12.

The initial report was taken by Bellmead Police – but since the incident actually occurred in Waco, detectives there took the case.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened near South 18th Street and South Jack Kultgen Expressway, where the suspect was driving with the pregnant victim. Police said the two got into an argument – with the driver pulling over near this location, and is accused of punching the pregnant woman.

The two continued to drive to Bellmead, where the victim called police. Bellmead officers initially responded and found the suspect was no longer present. They also determined the actual attack took place in the city of Waco and turned the case over to Waco Police.

Detectives were able to use the evidence they received to obtain a warrant for Bautista, who was found and arrested on Wednesday.

Bautista remained in the McLennan County Jail on Thursday on a charge of assault of a pregnant person, family violence – which is a felony charge. Jail records indicated he was also charged with possession of a controlled substance.

His bond on the two charges was set at a total of $28,000.