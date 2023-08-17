Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man is accused of draining the bank accounts of an elderly man while he was ill.

Travis Ray Slade remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $100,000 bond after investigators obtained arrest warrants for him on felony charges.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers got a call on July 6 from a family member of a man who had since died regarding his bank accounts which were found depleted. An investigation was launched, and it was determined that Slade stayed at the deceased man’s house previously, and came back in January 2023 – when the man fell ill after having a medical episode and had to go to the hospital.

Slade was accused of taking the man’s credit cards and using them without permission. He was charged with felony exploitation of the elderly and felony credit card abuse of the elderly.