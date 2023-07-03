Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police were quick to round up a man suspected of entering two separate houses on Saturday morning.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to a location in the 2000 block of Bagby Avenue at 7:34 a.m. Saturday in regard to a man who entered a home and then left. Another call came in at 7:55 a.m. from the 1800 block of Wood Avenue about a home being burglarized there. The description given of the man was very similar to that given in the first call.

Officers were then quickly able to find a suspect in the 1700 block of Bagby Avenue, where he was taken into custody.

The suspect has been identified as Rigoberto Bautista. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Monday. Bautista is held on charges of Criminal Trespass of a Habitation and Burglary of a Habitation, with bond set at a total of $27,500.