Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 40-year-old Waco man has been arrested, and is accused of exposing himself to a woman and a young girl on a north Waco street.

Delair Eugene Watson remained in the McLennan County Jail on a felony charge of indecency with a child Tuesday, with his bond set at $5,000.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident that led to the charge was reported about 7:20 p.m. Monday in the area of North 14th Street and Barnard Avenue. Officers received a complaint that a man exposed himself to two women, one age 19 and one under the age of ten.

The suspect was no longer on the scene when officers arrived, but Watson was later identified as a suspect and taken into custody.