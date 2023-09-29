Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 35-year-old man has been arrested on charges of exposing himself to young children in a Waco park.

Officers were called to Carver Park in the 1700 block of J J Flewellen Road about 6:30 p.m. Thursday on a report of indecent exposure. They were given a description of a man wearing all black, and spotted him leaving the park as they arrived.

The mother of the children told officers that a man exposed himself, and was touching himself in front of her children. After a child told her about it, she told officers that she confronted the man and noted that he was still exposed.

Officers took Terry Devar Stoglin into custody on charges of indecency with a child by exposing himself in front of an eight-year-old. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Friday.