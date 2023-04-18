Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 20-year-old man remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday. He is accused of firing multiple shots through a window of his girlfriend’s car while she was inside.

Zamarion Johnson was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon, and, when it was discovered the weapon had been stolen, was additionally charged with theft of a firearm.

An arrest affidavit stated that a Waco Police officer was driving in the 300 block of Colcord Avenue on Friday – when he heard four shots sounding like they were from about a block away.

The officer drove south in the alley between North 4th and North 5th Streets, and found a gold car in the 400 block of Kentucky Avenue with a man and woman arguing. As the officer approached, the man – later identified as Johnson – started walking away.

The officer told Johnson to stop and show his hands. The affidavit stated he was facing away from the officer and had his hands around his waistband. The officer again ordered him to show his hands and put them in the air. About that time, other officers arrived and Johnson was taken into custody. Officers recovered a Walther P-99 semi-automatic handgun in his waistband and loaded magazine in his pocket.

After Johnson was in custody, they spoke with the woman who said she was Johnson’s girlfriend and mother of his child. The affidavit stated that, during an argument, four shots were fired through the front passenger window of the woman’s car. She was not hit by the bullets, but was cut by shards of glass.

A records check on the weapon recovered indicated it was reported stolen in Houston.

Johnson was taken to the McLennan County Jail, with his bond later set at a total of $105,000.