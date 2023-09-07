Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 30-year-old man remained in the McLennan County Jail, and is accused of giving a fake $50 bill to a DoorDash delivery person.

Bradley Charles Barnes was arrested at the scene after Waco Police responded to what was originally called in as a civil disturbance at a motel in the 4200 block of Franklin Avenue.

Officers were called to this location at 9:19 p.m. Wednesday, and made contact with a victim who was reporting a possible fraud. The arrest affidavit stated that the victim was given a fake $50 bill to pay for food being delivered to the motel room.

Officers made contact with a man in the indicated motel room and took Barnes into custody following the investigation. The affidavit stated that a real $1 bill was used as the basis for the bogus bill.

Barnes was booked into the McLennan County Jail on forgery charges. Jail records indicated he was also being held on various other warrants, including unrelated theft and charges of possession of drug paraphernalia, along with numerous traffic warrants.