Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 39-year-old man has been accused of grabbing a 15-year-old girl and trying to have sex with her.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened Saturday, when the girl was walking along a Waco street and a man grabbed her and took her to his apartment – where he is accused of trying to have sex with her. The girl was able to escape and call police.

A search of the area was underway, and officers were able to find the suspect’s apartment and take him into custody.

Officers transported 39-year-old Lisandro Carillo-Vasquez to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Monday. He is being held on charges of solicitation of prostitution, indecent assault, and unlawful restraint along with public intoxication.

Carillo-Vasquez was also being held on an immigration detainer. His bond is set at a total of $128,000.