Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 34-year-old man is facing felony charges, accused of hitting a police K-9 in the face with a shovel and making threats to kill occupants of an office during a disturbance Tuesday.

Jarred Chapman remained in the McLennan County Jail Wednesday morning on multiple charges in the case.

An arrest affidavit stated officers were sent to an office building at 12th and Austin Avenue at 4:08 p.m. on a disturbance call involving a man carrying a shovel and banging on the doors to a mental health facility while threatening to kill the workers inside.

The affidavit stated that when they arrived, they observed a man carrying a military entrenching tool shovel. As officers attempted to make contact with him, they described him as walking away carrying the entrenching tool “fully extended as if it were a rifle.” The affidavit stated that he was yelling that the mental health facility needed to be shut down. Extra officers and a K-9 were called as officers attempted to deescalate the situation, with the affidavit stating the man continued to be aggressive. The affidavit further stated that he refused commands and would not put down the shovel.

At that point a Taser was deployed without effect and the man ran south through a parking lot. The K-9 was deployed to stop him and while the dog was trying to grab him the dog was struck in the mouth with the entrenching tool shovel.

He was ultimately taken into custody, taken to a hospital for treatment for a dog bite wound to his left arm, then taken to the McLennan County Jail. The jail roster had him listed Wednesday morning as being held on charges of interfering with a public service animal-injury, terroristic threat in a public place, evading arrest or detention and resisting arrest.