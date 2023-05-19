Lorena, Tx (FOX 44) – Lorena Police Chief Scott Holt reports a quick investigation of a reported inappropriate relationship between a 67-year-old man and an underage girl has led to an arrest.

Chief Holt said they were made aware of the possibility on Thursday – with the investigation quickly leading to an arrest warrant being obtained. The man was taken into custody around 11:35 a.m. Friday without incident at a local business.

Chief Holt said he was being held on charges of displaying harmful material to a minor and Online Solicitation of a Minor.

His name was not being released pending arraignment.