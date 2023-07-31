Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – Waco Police report a 45-year-old man was arrested on charges of forcing his girlfriend to walk from her apartment complex to his against her will with his hand around her neck.

An arrest affidavit stated police were called to a location in the 800 block of Rambler Drive on Sunday due to a reported domestic disturbance. A caller reported a man fighting with a woman in an apartment.

Officers arrived and interviewed those at the scene. A woman identified as the suspect’s girlfriend told officers a man identified as Lamont Bronshay Love came to her apartment in the 400 block of Owen Lane and forced her to walk against her will to his apartment.

She told officers she did not want to go, and that she was pushed again and again. She stated that she was choked, with a hand put around her throat to keep her walking. The affidavit stated that, at times, she could not breathe.

Officers took Love into custody and transported him to the McLennan County Jail, where he remained on Monday. He is charged with aggravated kidnapping causing bodily injury. His bond was set at $50,000.