Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 56-year-old Waco man is being held on multiple charges, and is accused of making indecent advances toward male children.

Officers reported the investigation of Marcelino Lopez Coronado began July 14, when officers were called to the 1500 block of Summer Avenue after an outcry was made by the victims. Officers were told that a man in the neighborhood was exposing himself to two male children under the age of 13.

Coronado was also accused of talking to one of them about having sex with another male, and of showing the child pornography. Some of the incidents occurred during June 2023.

Coronado was identified as as suspect, and a warrant was obtained for his arrest. He was booked into the McLennan County Jail on two counts of felony indecency with a child and displaying harmful material to a minor.

He remained in the jail on Thursday, with bond set at $13,000.