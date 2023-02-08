Waco, Tx (FOX44) – McLennan County Sheriff’s deputies have arrested a 40-year-old man in a nearly four-year-old child sexual assault case.

William Douglas Odell was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on charges of sexual assault of a child. This follows an investigation into an incident which was reported to have occurred in May 2019 at an unspecified location in McLennan County.

An arrest affidavit stated that following an outcry, a young girl who was eleven years old at the time of the alleged offense, spoke with a forensic interviewer on December 28, 2022 and provided detailed information.

Warrants were obtained, and Odell was taken into custody. Bond has not been set, as of late Wednesday morning.