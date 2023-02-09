Leroy, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a McLennan County man accused of shooting his wife during an argument over questions he was asking her.

Rainer Joseph Hebert remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon – family violence. An arrest affidavit stated that deputies were called to an address Monday on Kirkland Hill Road, near Leroy in McLennan County, regarding a shooting.

The affidavit stated that Hebert was arguing with his wife about a relationship, and that she was not answering questions he was asking about it. The affidavit stated that the victim was in bed, and Hebert was standing nearby with the victim telling deputies he displayed a firearm. He said he would shoot her if she did not answer his questions.

The affidavit stated that she answered a question, then was shot in the upper left thigh – causing what the affidavit described as a “serious bodily injury.”

Hebert was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday.