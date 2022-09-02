WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is accused of slashing the tire of a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle, among other charges.

Deputies were at the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, located at 901 Washington Avenue, at approximately 7 p.m. Thursday. They were notified by a county employee that there was an African-American man wearing a green pullover who wanted to speak with officers.

The deputies went into the parking lot to try and make contact with this individual, but were stopped by another citizen. The citizen told deputies that this other man stabbed the tire of a vehicle in the parking lot. At this time, the man was walking northbound on 9th Street.

Deputies approached the man at 512 N. Street. They saw the man turn and throw a silver-colored knife into the front yard of this address. Deputies then told the man to get on his stomach and show his hands. The man followed orders and was placed in custody without incident.

The man failed to give deputies any information about him. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail and identified as 38-year-old Marvin Starks.

After a records check, Starks had an active warrant through the Waco Police Department for Assault-Physical Contact. While at the Jail, deputies also received a phone call from another deputy saying Starks also damaged a tire on a McLennan County Sheriff’s Office vehicle.

Starks was arrested, and is charged with Fail to Identify Fugitive, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and has two charges of Criminal Mischief. His bond is set at $6,000.