WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – Waco Police Department Special Crimes Detectives have arrested 60-year-old Francisco Javier Sanchez for the murder of 41-year-old Josie Lucio Hernandez on April 5, 2023.

Officers were originally called to a questionable death in the 900 Block of Brown Avenue on May 15, 2021. When officers arrived, they found Hernandez dead in the residence and an investigation was underway.

An autopsy was conducted, and it was determined that Hernandez died due to strangulation. Marks on her body were consistent with the autopsy results, and a warrant was issued for Sanchez.