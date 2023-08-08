Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 31-year-old man is facing charges through two different police agencies in connection with an attack on a woman and a later threat to drive through the victim’s grandmother’s house.

Robert Lamb remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday being held on the two charges. An arrest affidavit filed by Waco Police officers indicated that the victim said she was with the suspect at the Flying J Truck Stop, when she was grabbed by her throat and had her neck squeezed, causing her to lose her breath and pass out.

She told officers that she woke up, and when she noticed that her husband went to sleep, she gathered up her four children and had her grandmother come pick her up and take her to her home on Western Oaks Drive in Woodway.

Woodway Police later got a call of threats being made by phone to the grandmother, who stated in a separate arrest affidavit that the suspect became angry when he woke up and found his wife gone. The affidavit stated that the grandmother reported receiving a threat.

She said he threatened to show up at the home and drive his vehicle through it. Woodway officers stated in the affidavit that multiple times, both women expressed fear that he would follow up with his threats.

The affidavit stated that while the investigation was underway, Lamb showed up as promised and was yelling at the first victim from outside. By then, Waco officers joined Woodway officers at the home and reported in their affidavit noticing visible injuries to the neck and face of the first victim.

Lamb was taken into custody on Waco Police Department charges of aggravated assault strangulation and Woodway Public Safety Department charges of terroristic threat. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail.