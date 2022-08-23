Bellmead, Tx (FOX44) – A 40-year-old man who lists an address in Clifton is facing second-degree felony charges, and is accused of trying to offer a police officer a fairly large amount of cash to let him go after a DWI traffic stop.

Bellmead Police report this happened on Saturday after officers stopped J. Marcello Rodelo Perez on suspicion of DWI.

After the officer determined that he appeared to be intoxicated, Rodelo Perez was advised he was being arrested and was placed in handcuffs.

The officer reported that while attempting to double-lock the handcuffs, the man started to tense up and would not let the officer lock them. He was finally escorted to the patrol vehicle and placed in the back seat.

While being taken into custody, the officer reported that Rodelo Perez stated he had $1,000 in his wallet and that he would give it to the officer if he would let him go.

The officer did not agree, and Rodelo Perez was transported to the McLennan County Jail. He remained there Tuesday on the original charge of driving while intoxicated with a blood alcohol level above 0.15 – but also on a second-degree felony charge of bribery, with a total bond of $6,000.

However, Rodelo Perez was not able to bond out at this level because he was also ordered held on an immigration detainer – with the jail reporting him to have connections to Durango, Mexico.