Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 52-year-old registered sex offender out on bond on new sex charges has been re-arrested for violating the conditions of his bond after reported being seen around other children.

Larry Wayne Carter had been free on bond after his arrest in September 2022 on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child and trafficking.

Waco Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the new arrest came on Valentine’s Day for alleged repeated violations of the conditions of his bond – including living at a residence he was barred from living in and failing to comply with registration requirements – along with the accusations of being around children.

Police said the earlier arrest in September 2022 came as a result of a woman reporting she was sexually assaulted multiple times when she was between the ages of eight and 14 – with many of the incidents occurring while the two were traveling across the state and in Oklahoma, resulting in the trafficking charge.

The police statement said Carter was already a registered sex offender when the 2022 outcry was made because of a separate incident involving a yet another previous victim under the age of 13.

Bond had not been set on the new charges, as of Thursday morning.