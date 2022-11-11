Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man and woman have been arrested after CPS made a referral to Waco Police regarding abuse of children, with some episodes going back to 2018.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said 53-year-old John Paul Salinas and 55-year-old Monika Ursula Salinas were arrested Thursday, following the department’s investigation which started after Child Protective Services made the referral on September 13.

Shipley quoted the referral as stating that John Salinas was accused of repeatedly sexually assaulting a child around 2018 or 2019. At the time of the alleged incidents, the child was under ten years old.

John Paul Salinas.

Detectives learned of other incidents alleged to have occurred in 2018 – where a second female child was made to touch him inappropriately and watch porn when that child was under the age of 13.

Police say they were told a third child was also involved in inappropriate behavior with the suspect – with that child under the age of ten at the time of the incident.

Police said Monika Salinas was made aware of possible previous incidents of abuse and continued to allow the suspect to be alone with the children.

Monika Ursula Salinas.

John Paul Salinas remained in the McLennan County Jail on two counts of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, one count of indecency with a child land one count of displaying harmful material to a minor. Monika Ursula Salinas remained in the McLennan County Jail on three counts of endangering a child.

No bond had been set, as of late Friday morning.