Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A man is accused of taking part in the robbery of a man who went to Hood Park to “hang out” with a woman.

An arrest affidavit stated that Bobbilee Jon Wilkin was taken into custody after the victim’s car was traced to a nearby apartment complex.

Police were called about 3:15 a.m. Monday on a report that a robbery occurred at 401 Hood Street. The victim reported his car was taken at gunpoint.

The victim told officers he was meeting with a woman at the park to “hang out,” when the man approached with a gun and told him to empty his pockets. The victim said he was scared, but drove away and stopped about a block away to let the woman out.

She was asking him for money, when his original attacker caught up and again pointed a gun at him. The affidavit stated he told officers he then “ran for his life,” with the robber driving off in his truck and the woman driving off in the victim’s car.

Officers found both vehicles at the Trendwood Apartments in the 1700 block of Dallas Circle and found both the man and the woman. The man, later identified as Wilkin, said he robbed the man of his car but had not used a gun – but the affidavit stated the woman told police that he did have a weapon and got rid of it.

Officers found a loaded weapon in the 500 block of Lennox Drive matching the description given by the victim. Wilkin was charged with aggravated robbery, with the woman also expected to face charges for participating in the scheme.