Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 17-year-old man remained in the McLennan County Jail Thursday following an incident involving a speeding car and a crash in a WISD school zone.

WISD Police Chief David Williams stated that a district officer working near Cesar Chavez Middle School in the 1100 block of Clay Avenue Thursday morning reported a driver speeding in the school zone and attempted to make a traffic stop. Instead of stopping, police say the driver fled, subsequently hitting another vehicle.

The male driver was eventually taken into custody and taken to jail on multiple charges. A WISD spokesperson said no students or staff members were harmed during the incident.

Chief Williams confirmed that the man arrested was 17-year-old Jorge Lopez Cardoso with jail records indicating he was being held on charges of evading arrest or detention with a vehicle( a third degree felony), reckless driving and accident involving damage to a vehicle. His bond had not been set as of Thursday afternoon.