Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 33-year-old man has been arrested and police have recovered an air conditioning unit stolen from a home last Thursday.

Officers had received a report of the theft from a home in the 900 block of North 32nd Street September 14.

Through their investigation, the unit was later spotted in the back of a truck. A traffic stop was conducted and the unit recovered.

Arrested on a charge of burglary of a habitation, a second degree felony, was 33 year old Joshua James Rios who was arrested and booked into the McLennan County Jail Friday.

Jail records showed he was also being held on a separate charge out of Beverly Hills after his bond was being rescinded.