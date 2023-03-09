Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco Police report a 45-year-old man they have been looking for since 2019 has been arrested in a child indecency case.

Miguel Fernando Perez was booked into the McLennan County Jail early Thursday morning on a charge of indecency with a child by sexual contact.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said police got the case on a CPS referral in August 2018. This was regarding a girl under the age of ten. The incident occurred in 2017.

Police started gathering information at that time, and were able to obtain an arrest warrant in 2019. The Crimes Against Children detectives reported that the alleged incident occurred while he was living in the same house as the victim. Police say that at the time of the investigation, he was no longer living there.

His bond was set at $75,000.