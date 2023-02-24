Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A special Waco Police team has arrested a 41-year-old man in connection with a shooting and attempted abduction incident which occurred on February 4.

Michael Rimmer was picked up by the Career Criminal Apprehension and Supervision Team on Thursday afternoon. Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident occurred about 9:35 p.m. on February 4 in the 3300 block of Kendall Lane. Officers called to the scene were told that a man and woman were followed on their way home – with the man who followed them trying to forcibly take the woman.

As the altercation continued, the suspect was said to have fired a shot at the male victim, who then returned fire. None of the shots hit anyone, and the assailant fled.

Police were told all of the parties knew one another, and the couple identified Rimmer as their alleged assailant. Members of the team were able to make contact with Rimmer, who agreed to meet with them, and was arrested.

Rimmer was booked into the jail and remained there Friday on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and attempted aggravated kidnapping. As of Friday afternoon, his bond had not been set.