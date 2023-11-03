Valley Mills, Tx (FOX 44) – Valley Mills Police report a 44-year-old Cuban national has been arrested on manslaughter charges in connection with a September 22 traffic crash that left another person dead.

U.S. Marshals arrested Maikel Alpizar Espinosa at his residence in Houston. The Valley Mills Police Department requested the assistance of the Marshals in locating the man.

Espinosa has been booked into the Fort Bend County Jail, where he will remain until he can be transferred to McLennan County. His bond is set at $500,000.