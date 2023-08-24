Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A man arrested in Waco was scheduled to appear in US District Court Thursday to face extradition to Mexico to face charges in connection with a 2017 murder.

Cesar Daniel Araujo Medina also known as ” El Cholo” was named by Mexican authorities as a suspect in the murder of a man at a party in Pinos in Zacatecas State in Central Mexico.

He was arrested by members of the US Marshals Lone Star Fugitive Task Force assisted by deputies with the McLennan County Sheriff’s office after authorities indicated he could be found at a location in the 3500 block of North 21st Street in Waco. A traffic stop was made of a vehicle believed to be occupied by Araujo Medina and he was taken into custody. Mexican authorities have since made a formal request that he be extradited to Mexico.

Papers filed with the US District Court of the Western District of Texas indicated that on April 22, 2017 a quinceanera party was being held. Araujo Medina was accused of approaching and attacking a man dancing with a woman at that party, with a fight then breaking out involving multiple people. The victim was reported to have been shot in the leg, fell down, then was shot in the chest with Araujo Medina and another man fleeing. Court papers indicated witnesses identified Araujo Medina as a suspect in the shooting and reported seeing him drive away in a dark-colored Expedition SUV.

As the investigation unfolded, there was some indication that the suspect could be found in Waco and a complaint for a provisional arrest with a view toward extradition was issued in March of 2022. He was located and arrested April 20, 2022 and has remained in federal custody ever since.