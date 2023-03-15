Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 24-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a February 21st shooting that left a local man wounded.

Joeangel Jeremiah Ramos was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Officers were called to the 700 block of N. 12th Street about 9:15. When officers arrived, they found one man suffering from a gunshot wound. The initial investigation indicated the shooting may have occurred during some kind of domestic disturbance.

The victim was airlifted to Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in Temple for treatment.

The suspected shooter was not on the scene when police arrived, but investigators developed Ramos as a suspect in the case and arrested him Tuesday.

As of midday Wednesday, his bond had not been set.