Waco, Tx (Fox44) – A man who was in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice’s East Texas Treatment Center has been brought back to Waco to face unrelated charges of aggravated sexual assault with an eight-year-old victim.

Bond has been set at a total of $1 million for two charges against Seneca Courtland Minnitt – who is back in the McLennan County Jail.

Minnitt was in the TDCJ system on multiple drug charges, and was in the treatment program when served with the warrants for the new charges. In addition to all of these charges, he faces motions to revoke his parole or probation on the meth charges.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the new charges came as a result of an outcry made by the victim on March 4th of this year. The outcry was made five years after the alleged incidents.

Through the investigation, detectives discovered Minnitt digitally assaulted the female. A forensic interview was completed, and through the investigation the detective served the suspect with two counts of aggravated sexual assault.

Shipley said the suspect was around 37 years old at the time of the alleged offense, and these had occurred on multiple occastions. The suspect and victim knew each other.

Jail records indicate the earlier charges that are now the subject of the motions to revoke included two counts of possession of a controlled substance, methamphetamine and one count of assault family violence by occlusion.