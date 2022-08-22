Axtell, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old Crockett, Texas man has been taken to the Limestone County Jail following a pursuit that ended near Axtell in McLennan County on Sunday afternoon.

Justin Henderson was taken into custody after fleeing into a field near Axtell.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Steve January tells FOX 44 News that Henderson was being charged locally with evading arrest – but that he was facing further charges out of Limestone County, including assault on a public servant, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and evading arrest with a motor vehicle.

McLennan County Jail records indicate Henderson was initially booked in there at 8:36 p.m. Sunday on the local charge, then booked out for moving to Limestone County at 10:15 p.m.

McLennan County deputies assisted with apprehending Henderson after setting up a perimeter around the area where he fled after crashing out on Highway 84 near Axtell.

January said at one point Henderson rammed a Mexia Police Department car – resulting in extensive damage to the patrol vehicle.