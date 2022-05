WACO, Texas (FOX 44) – A local business is searching for the person responsible for thousands of dollars in property damage.

Early Monday morning, the person pictured below damaged all six drive-thru teller stations at the GENCO Federal Credit Union located at 731 N Valley Mills Drive.





The business had to close the drive-thru for thousands of dollars in repairs.

If you can help identify this person, you can contact Neil Ling or Marcia Horn at GENCO at 254-776-9550.