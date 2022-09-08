LACY LAKEVIEW, Texas (FOX 44) – The Lacy Lakeview Police Department needs your help to identify a motorcycle driver accused of causing a road rage incident and who has evaded a pursuit.

The department reported on social media Wednesday that a motorcyclist they are calling “Chad” intentionally drive the wrong way down a one-way street after a brief road-rage incident.

A Lacy Lakeview officer attempted to approach the motorcyclist – who proceeded to evade the officer at a high rate of speed on New Dallas Highway before going down Crest Drive. The department said the man was “putting his life and the lives of others at risk by weaving in and out of traffic and driving on the improved shoulder.”

“Chad” was able to successfully evade the officer, which led to the department asking its Facebook audience to help identify the man on the motorcycle.

If you have any information to help officers in locating this man, you can call the Lacy Lakeview Police Department at 254-799-2479 and reference Case #22-0731.