Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police have arrested a man after seeing a shot fired as they responded to a disturbance call.

The incident occurred just after 7:00 p.m. Sunday in the 600 block of Edgewood.

Officers were told that a man at this location was threatening the resident inside the home after he was previously warned away and told not to return to this location.

When officers arrived on the scene, the man was still there. They saw him holding a handgun in his hand -raising it and firing into the air.

After multiple commands from the officers, he finally dropped the weapon and was taken into custody. No one was injured.

The man was identified as John Tipton Stanley, Jr., who was taken to the McLennan County Jail. He remained there on Tuesday, with bond not yet set. He was held on charges of criminal trespass with a deadly weapon, resisting arrest, and discharging a firearm in a municipality.