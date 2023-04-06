Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 29-year-old Waco man charged with the July 2020 shooting death of 50-year-old Larry Bryant has rejected an offered plea deal with a 25 year sentence, and is now set to go on trial June 20 on murder charges.

Courtney Washington has remained in the McLennan County Jail in lieu of $250,000 bond since his arrest in July 2020.

Waco PD officers were sent to 2601 Sanger Avenue in reference to a call of a man down shortly before 5:30 a.m. on July 13th, 2020. They found the victim, 50-year-old Larry Bryant, inside of the apartment and dead from a gunshot wound.

As the investigation unfolded, detectives discovered the deadly encounter stemmed from an altercation inside of an apartment at 2601 Sanger Avenue. They were also able to identify a suspect in this case and secured an arrest warrant for Washington.