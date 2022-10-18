Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 54-year-old man has been charged with continuous sexual abuse of a child following an investigation after an outcry.

Police spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the outcry was made in October 2021 – with the investigation leading to accusations that two girls under the age of ten were abused beginning as far back as 2013, with incidents occurring on multiple occasions.

Miguel Reyes Monreal was named as a suspect as a result of the investigation. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday, with his bond set at $75,000.