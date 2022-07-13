Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man is being held on felony charges after another man was sent to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after being struck with a bat.

Bond had not been yet set for Eddie Evans Wednesday morning – who remained in the McLennan County Jail on charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 900 block of Turner Street at 1:31 p.m. Tuesday in regard to a reported civil disturbance.

On arrival, they discovered two men were involved in an argument which became physical – with Evans accused of using the baseball bat.

Evans was taken into custody at the scene. The other man was transported to a local hospital. His condition was not available on Wednesday morning.