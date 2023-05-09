Waco, Tx (FOX44) – U.S. Marshals have tracked down a 35-year-old man accused of breaking into the home of a woman, firing shots near her child and sexually assaulting her.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said the incident occurred May 4 at a home in the 900 block of Briar Drive. Officers had gone to the area after receiving a report that shots were fired. When officers arrived, they found the victim. They determined that a man briefly met her earlier in the night, then later broke into her home.

The victim said the man attempted to sexually assault her and fired a handgun near her and her young son. A second woman in the home was also reported beaten.

Through the investigation, Justin Nasir Shah was identified as a suspect. He was arrested late Monday by the U.S. Marshals’ Task Force and transported to the McLennan County Jail.

Shah remained in the jail on Tuesday, and is held on three counts of burglary of habitation to commit assault – which is a first-degree felony. As of midday, his bond had not yet been set.