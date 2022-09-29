Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 38-year-old Waco man is being held in the McLennan County Jail, and is charged with taking $164,000 worth of brass fittings from his employer and trying to sell them at a local metal recycling facility.

Glenn Donte Giddings was charged with theft over $150,000.

An arrest affidavit stated that Giddings was employed at a company called AccuCast from May 27 until August 1. During this time, the affidavit states Giddings was documented as scrapping a total of 1,858 pounds of yellow brass on six days in July at M. Lipsitz & Company in Waco.

The affidavit stated that the transactions were documented each time with a photograph of the suspect, his driver’s license, vehicle license plate and a photograph of the brass fittings which were to be scrapped.

The affidavit stated that in each case the brass water meter fittings appeared to be brand new.

It was noted that 1,437 pounds of stolen brass fittings were recovered before they could be scrapped by M. Lipsitz Company.

When investigators identified Giddings as a suspect and obtained an arrest warrant for him, he was already in the jail on other unrelated charges.

Jail records on Thursday indicated that in addition to the theft charges, Giddings was being held on charges of tampering with physical evidence which was brought by the Department of Public Safety and a charge of aggravated assault family violence from Waco Police. His bonds on all charges totaled $273,000.