WEST, Texas (FOX 44) – A man is in jail, and is accused of attacking his girlfriend with a hammer.

A West PD officer and West EMS responded to the 200 Block of George Kacir Road at approximately 5 a.m. Tuesday in reference to a woman receiving injuries. The injured woman, identified as Candus Scott, would not explain her injuries to the officer at first – she later explained to West EMS personnel that she was in a fight with her boyfriend at a different location.

The officer was then able to get basic information of what happened before EMS transported the victim to Hillcrest Medical Center. Police Chief Chris White followed up with Scott while she was in the Emergency Room at Hillcrest and obtained a statement giving the details of the incident.

Scott alleged that during an argument with her boyfriend, identified as Dillan Lambright, she sustained a laceration to her head and a fracture to her left arm when he struck her with a hammer. Scott did not have a phone to call for help, but she was able to get away from the residence and walked to the 200 block of George Kacir Drive to seek medical help.

Dillan Lambright. (Courtesy: McLennan County Jail) Dillan Lambright’s arrest. (Courtesy: City of West Police Department)

A probable cause affidavit was filed with Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Judge Pareya, and a warrant was issued charging Lambright with felony assault. Officers arrested Lambright in the 100 block of South Williams Drive on Wednesday morning without incident. Lambright was then transported to the McLennan County Jail and booked to await arraignment on the charge of Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon – a second-degree felony.