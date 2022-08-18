Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 47-year-old man is facing multiple charges of animal cruelty, and is accused of leaving dogs abandoned in a house he was renting.

The charges and arrest came as a result of an investigation which started Saturday – when deputies responded on a call requesting a residence be checked in the 100 block of Flying Heart Road, just outside of south Waco.

While on the scene, deputies observed abandoned dogs left in the home without air conditioning. An arrest affidavit stated the residence was closed up and there was not adequate ventilation. They noted the temperature was 101 degrees at the time.

Deputies learned the residence had been rented by 47-year-old Juan Villareal since 2017, according to the owner of the property.

In the affidavit, Villareal was accused of abandoning the dogsm causing “injustified or unwarranted pain or suffering.”

Following the investigation, warrants were obtained and Villareal was arrested Wednesday and booked into the McLennan County Jail on five counts of cruelty to non-livestock animals, abandonment.

He remained in the jail on Thursday in lieu of a $10,000 bond.