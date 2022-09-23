Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 32-year-old Waco man has been arrested and charged with assaulting a co-worker – resulting in injuries that left him unable to eat food for eight weeks.

Anthony Phasith Soukhapon was charged with second-degree felony aggravated assault and arrested this week in connection with an incident that occurred on July 29.

An arrest affidavit stated the suspect and victim were both working at a local restaurant. The suspect was accused of waiting for the victim in the kitchen service area – spotted on a video waiting with a closed fist.

As the victim walked by, the suspect is accused of making a “full wind-up, striking the victim in the jaw with great force,” according to the affidavit.

The court paper also stated the suspect continued to attack the victim with multiple strikes to the head and body with both hands.

The victim was transported to a local hospital for treatment – with the affidavit stating that the attack “created serious bodily injury in the form of a broken jaw and inability to eat food for eight weeks.”

As the investigation concluded, an arrest warrant for Soukhapon was obtained and he was arrested and taken to the McLennan County Jail – where he later posted bond and was released.