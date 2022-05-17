Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A Waco man remained in the McLennan County Jail on Tuesday, facing charges in connection with a weekend break-in and attack of a Waco woman.

Bond was set at a total of $24,000 for Daniel Ray Byrd for charges of criminal trespass, assault impeding breath, injury to a child and resisting arrest.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the 2700 block of South 14th at 3:15 on Saturday in regard to a domestic disturbance. When officers got there, they were told a man had forced entry into a home, was upset with a woman there, and is accused of choking her.

Police said the woman was able to get away, and tried to close a door on him.

There was a child in the home who received minor injuries while hanging on to the victim, while the victim was trying to hold the door closed on her attacker.

When officers arrived, the man – identified as Byrd – was still there, but was not being cooperative. Police were able to detain him after some time. He was transported to the McLennan County Jail.