Woodway, Tx (FOX44) – A 44-year-old Woodway man has been arrested, and is charged with burglary of a home and the theft of several items – including firearms.

Michael Ray Martin was arrested on Wednesday following an investigation starting in late December. A spokesman for the Woodway Public Safety Department said the thefts were reported from a home on Woodway Drive on December 20, 2022, with immediate steps taken to trace the stolen items.

Investigators learned through a program called “Leads on Line” that many of the items – including lawn equipment and handguns – were taken to area pawn shops. From this, investigators were able to identify Martin as a suspect.

Members of the victim family told officers that Martin was known to them and that he had access to the house – enabling it to be entered without breaking in.

Serial numbers on some of the items pawned matched serial numbers provided by the victim. Some of the lawn equipment and some of the firearms have since been recovered.

Martin was booked into the McLennan County Jail with bond not set, as of Thursday.