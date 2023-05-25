Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Waco police have arrested a 55-year-old man after learning that two people on foot had been chased by a man in a pickup

SanLuis Bernal Vera was booked into the McLennan County Jail Wednesday night on two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Waco Police Department spokesperson Cierra Shipley said officers were called to the area of East Loop 340 and Marlin Highway Wednesday at 5:35 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a civil disturbance.

When they got there, officers were told that two people who were on foot were being chased by a pickup. Officers were told the incident apparently had followed an argument the driver and one of the victims had gotten into earlier in the week.

The pair on foot were able to escape uninjured.

Police reported the truck was identified and later located in the 2200 block of East Tinsley Road off South University Parks Drive. The suspect driver was located and taken into custody without incident.

In addition to the two charges from Waco PD, jail records showed he was also being held on a separate disorderly conduct charge out of Robinson.