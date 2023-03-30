Waco, Tx (FOX44) – A 27-year-old man is facing multiple charges after being arrested by McLennan County investigators looking into accusations that he was getting money from prostituting his girlfriend.

Aaron Joseph Carter was booked into the McLennan County Jail Tuesday on charges of compelling prostitution and money laundering.

An arrest affidavit stated that the investigation began after friends of the victim found her on escort websites and noted that she had become distant since being in a relationship with Carter. They had also noticed bruising on the victim. She told investigators of texting a number on the escort site and set up a date at a local hotel, only to be threatened by Carter. They went to investigators out of concern that the victim was being trafficked.

The affidavit detailed how investigators traced phone numbers, set up a meeting and eventually spotted Carter delivering the victim to the agreed location. They obtained search warrants for phones and recovered text messages with instructions and information about an app called CashApp. An arrest warrant was obtained and Carter was arrested.

The affidavit stated that the victim had sent $7,390 through CashApp beween February 1 and the date of his arrest. The affidavit specified that this does not include cash or money sent directly from buyers.

Carter remained in the McLennan County Jail with bond set at $80,000 on these two charges. Jail records also showed Carter was facing other charges in unrelated cases, including cocaine charges out of Waco and a forgery charge out of Bellmead.