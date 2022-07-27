Waco, Tx (FOX44) – Bond has been set at $1 million for a man already registered as a sex offender who is accused of sexually abusing a young girl over a period of years.

66-year-old Lupe Torres remained in the McLennan County Jail on Wednesday on a charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

Police got the case on July 5 – when an outcry was made regarding sexual assault which occurred between 2013 and 2015 – when the victim was between six and eight years old and the suspect was in his upper 50s.

Police said detectives determined the girl was digitally assaulted. Police said the victim and the suspect knew each other.