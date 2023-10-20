Waco, Tx (FOX 44) – A 31-year-old Brownsville man is facing 13 felony charges in Waco, and is accused of driving drunk through a yard full of people on Thursday night.

In addition to 13 counts of felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, Pablo Martinez is also facing charges of driving while intoxicated, striking and damaging property with his vehicle and leaving, and unlawfully carrying a weapon.

Waco PD spokesperson Cierra Shipley said it happened at a home in the 1500 block of James Avenue just after 9 p.m. Thursday. Police reported the man was not invited to a party, and was became angry when he was asked to leave.

Martinez is accused of driving through the yard full of people where the party was being held, then leaving the scene. Amazingly, no one was injured.

Police were able to find Martinez later and take him into custody. He remained in the McLennan County Jail on Friday. His bond has not yet been set. Jail records showed him to have a Brownsville, Texas address.